Saudi ambassador praises Pakistan’s efforts in advancing regional peace and stability

DNA

ISLAMABAD, FEB 17: The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, called on the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, today at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both dignitaries engaged in fruitful discussions pertaining to the further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries. They exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest and underscored the importance of greater collaboration in the fields of trade, investment, energy, and security.

The Saudi Ambassador praised Pakistan’s efforts in advancing regional peace and stability, and commended the country’s leadership for its unwavering commitment to fostering peace and prosperity in the region.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing its ties with Saudi Arabia. He underscored the need for closer cooperation between the two countries in a bid to promote economic development, cultural exchange, and people-to-people contacts.

Both the Saudi Ambassador and Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expressed confidence that their discussions would pave the way for a new era of deeper and more meaningful collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. DNA