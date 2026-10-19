Saudi Ambassador Albugamy meets COAS Asim Munir at GHQ

RAWALPINDI, OCT 19 /DNA/ – Rajeh Tami Albugamy, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security dynamics were discussed. Both the dignitaries expressed satisfaction over the progress made under the framework of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement and underscored the importance of strengthening defence collaboration, institutional linkages and strategic coordination.

The COAS & CDF congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed confidence that his tenure would further contribute to strengthening the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, rooted in shared faith, mutual trust and strategic partnership.