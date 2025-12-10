Satyani receives Franco-German Human rights, rule of law prize

The French Ambassador highlighted that since 2016, France and Germany have marked International Human Rights Day, observed on December 10, by honoring individuals who have shown exceptional courage in defending fundamental rights

ISLAMABAD, DEC 10 /DNA/ – The French and German Embassies in Pakistan jointly hosted a ceremony to present the 2025 Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law to Mr. Pirbhu Satyani, a distinguished human rights advocate from Sindh.

The award was formally presented by French Ambassador Nicolas Galey alongside German Ambassador Ina Lepel, in the presence of civil society representatives, previous award recipients, diplomats, journalists, and members of Mr. Satyani’s family.

Ambassador Galey congratulated Mr. Satyani for being selected among 14 laureates worldwide, noting that embassies from both countries had submitted numerous nominations. “Only 14 individuals were selected, including Mr. Satyani — félicitations!” he said. He warmly acknowledged the presence of Satyani’s children, remarking that they could be proud of their father’s unwavering commitment to human rights.

The Ambassador highlighted that since 2016, France and Germany have marked International Human Rights Day, observed on December 10, by honoring individuals who have shown exceptional courage in defending fundamental rights. The prize recognizes journalists, activists, and civil society leaders who work against torture, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, discrimination, and violence, while promoting equality, dignity, and freedom of expression.

Recalling the previous Pakistani recipients, Ambassador Galey acknowledged Sarah Belal, founder of Justice Project Pakistan (JPP), awarded in 2016, and Nayyab Ali, a prominent transgender and minority rights activist honored in 2020, who was also present at the ceremony. He commended JPP for its continued partnership and impactful work.

Addressing the contributions of this year’s laureate, Ambassador Galey described Mr. Pirbhu Satyani as a “fervent defender of minority, women’s, and children’s rights, particularly in Sindh,” noting his extensive work with the National Commission for the Rights of the Child. The Ambassador also paid tribute to the Commission’s Chairperson, Ayesha Farooq, for her ongoing commitment to child rights.

Mr. Satyani’s research and advocacy for the Dalit community, which faces double marginalization within religious minority groups, were highlighted as key factors in his selection. Ambassador Galey praised his “discreet yet persistent and efficient” efforts to champion minority rights — an issue of significant importance not only to France and Germany but to the broader European Union, particularly within the context of the GSP+ monitoring framework.

He expressed hope that the award would inspire human rights defenders across Pakistan to continue their work with renewed strength, knowing that their contributions are recognized globally.

The ceremony concluded with Ambassador Lepel’s address and the formal presentation of the medal and diploma to Mr. Satyani.