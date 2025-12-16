Satrang Gallery unveils ‘Where the Wild Breathes’ exhibition in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, DEC 16 /DNA/ – Satrang Gallery will unveil a poignant new exhibition, ‘Where the Wild Breathes’, featuring the works of artists Ahsan Qureshi and Kamran Qureshi. The opening reception is scheduled for Tuesday, 16th December 2025, at 5:00 PM at the Serena Hotel, Islamabad.

The two-person show presents a series of paintings born from a profound connection to Pakistan’s wilderness. The artists merge meticulous scientific observation with deep emotional insight, creating works that are both a celebration of the living landscape and an urgent call for its conservation. Each piece reflects a devotion to the natural world, emphasizing that art and nature are inextricably linked—both requiring knowledge, reverence, and responsibility.

“Through their beautiful paintings, the artists convey an essential truth: where the wild breathes, so does hope,” stated a gallery representative. The exhibition aims to engage viewers not only aesthetically but also ecologically, reminding them of the fragile beauty that surrounds them.

The opening event from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM offers art enthusiasts, conservationists, and the public an opportunity to experience this powerful collection and meet the artists. ‘Where the Wild Breathes’ will continue at Satrang Gallery, Serena Hotel, following the inauguration.