Sarmad Ali elected President APNS, Athar Secy General

KARACHI, MAR 15 /DNA/ – The Annual Meeting of the APNS General Council held on March 15, 2025 at APNS House, Karachi unanimously elected Sarmad Ali as President, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani as Senior Vice President, Shahab Zuberi as Vice President, Muhammad Athar Kazi as Secretary General, Mohsin Bilal as Joint Secretary and Naveed Kashif as Finance Secretary of the Society.

The AGM was held under the chairmanship of Mrs. Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President of the Society. The Council unanimously approved the report of the Executive Committee for the year 2024-2025 as well as the Annual Accounts of the Society for the year 2024.

The General Council attended by 107 members from across the country, formed an Election Commission headed by Mr. Mumtaz Ahmed Phulpoto with Syed Irfan Shah and Mr. Ali Bin Younus as members. The Election Commission conducted the election of the Executive Committee for the year 2025-26.

Following dailies and magazines were elected un-opposed of the Executive Committee of the APNS for the next tenure:

Daily Jasarat, Daily Jiddat, Karachi, Daily Business Recorder, Daily Aghaz, Daily Dawn, Daily Deyanat, Daily Khabrain, Daily Times, Daily Jang, Daily Dunya, Daily Tijarat, Daily Pakistan, Lahore, Daily Ausaf, Daily Sahafat, Daily Awam (Quetta), Daily Mashriq (Quetta), Daily Wahdat, Daily Mashriq (Peshawar), Daily Kawish, Daily Aftab (Multan), Daily Business Report, Daily Paigham, Daily City42, Daily Pakistan Observer, Daily Halchal, Daily Sayadat on daily seats and Monthly Dastak, Weekly Family,(Nawa-e-Waqt Group), Monthly Naey Ufaq, Monthly Naya Rukh, Monthly Centre Line, and Fortnightly Ibrat elected on periodical seats.

The new Executive Committee elected Mrs. Zahida Abbasi of Daily Nau Sijj, Karachi on woman – publisher seat.

Due to sad demise of brother of Mr. Javed Mehr Shamsi , he could not attend the AGM. The President co-opted Daily Kaleem Sukkur as member of the Executive Committee on Sindh Excluding Karachi Dailies Seat.

The newly elected Executive Committee appreciated the performance of the Election Commission for conducting the elections.

The members at the Annual Council meeting strongly condemned the continuous ban on the Government advertisements of Daily Dawn and termed it as a policy of arm-twisting and using advertisements as a tool to dictate editorial policy of the newspaper. The AGM noted that the due quantum of advertisement for a newspaper, is not a privilege but a right as the government releases its advertisements for transparency in its functioning and to ensure “People’s Right to Know”. The payment of the government advertisements is made from the public exchequer hence, the government ads can not be issued or denied as per the choice of any government. The APNS has always asked for just , fair and transparent distribution of government advertisements .

The Council also expressed its concern on the continued stoppage of government advertisements to Daily Sahafat and urged upon the Ministry of Information to withdraw the ban.

The AGM in a resolution, expressed its profound concern on the state of print media due to the present economic situation which has caused severe financial crisis for newspapers, many of them are at the verge of collapse. In this situation, the media expected support from the government to brave the financial crunch. The AGM urged upon the new Federal Government to implement the decision of Mian Shahbaz Sharif approved in his last tenure to increase the government advertisement rates. The members in the AGM, requested the Federal and provincial governments to pay the long outstanding dues of newspaper industry, increase the quantum of advertisements and allocate a separate share of print media in the advertising budget so that the newspaper industry would be able to survive in the present situation.