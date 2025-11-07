Sardar Tahir Mehmood calls for innovation and collaboration to tackle the water crisis

ISLAMABAD, NOV 7 /DNA/ – President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Tahir Mehmood, has stressed that water security is vital for Pakistan’s future, urging innovation-based, climate-resilient solutions and cross-sector collaboration among government institutions, the scientific community, markets, and local communities to address the escalating water crisis.

In a statement issued on Friday in connection with Pakistan Water Week 2025, Sardar Tahir Mehmood warned that Pakistan is rapidly transitioning from a water-stressed to a water-scarce country, a shift that poses a significant national security risk. He said that the nation’s fast-growing population, coupled with urbanization and inefficient agricultural water use, has placed unprecedented pressure on the country’s fragile water systems.

Quoting alarming statistics, the ICCI President said that Pakistan’s per capita water availability has dropped to around 900 cubic meters, well below the internationally recognized threshold of 1,000 cubic meters. He added that climate change-induced variability in rainfall, melting glaciers, and poor water management practices are further aggravating the situation.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood underscored the need for an integrated water governance framework, improved water storage capacity, and efficient irrigation systems. He urged the promotion of modern agricultural techniques, wastewater recycling, and rainwater harvesting to ensure sustainable use of this critical resource.

He emphasized that addressing water scarcity is not merely an environmental concern but a strategic imperative tied to food security, energy security, and economic stability. “Water is the lifeline of our economy, from agriculture to industry, and its scarcity threatens the livelihoods of millions,” he stated.

Reaffirming ICCI’s commitment, the President said the Chamber stands ready to extend full support to the government and all relevant stakeholders in developing sustainable, inclusive, and innovative water management solutions. He called for public awareness campaigns, private sector engagement, and science-driven policymaking to turn water conservation into a national movement.