Sarah, Ushna reaches semifinals of BB National Tennis C’ship

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD, Dec16 : Top national tennis girls Sarah Mahboob, Ushna Suhail, Hania Navaid and Sheeza Sajid reached the semi final round of ongoing Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship here at Islamabad Tennis Complex (ITC) on Thursday.

In Women’s singles quarterfinal round Sarah Mahboob beat Meheq Khokhar in stright sets as Sarah Mahboob dominated all the time and entered into the semi final round by winning the match 6-1, 6-1. In the second quarter finals talented Ushna Sohail wins the match on the easy way against Asfa Shahbaz by 6-2, 6-0.

In the third quarterfinal match Hania Navaid beat Mahvish Chishtei by 2-1 after losing the first set by 2-6. She won the match by winning two consecutive sets by 6-3 and 6-0 while Sheeza Sajid got a walkover against Zahra Khan.

In Men’s Singles category pre quarterfinals round have also been completed as Barkat Ullah beat Shahzad Khan by 3-0 while emerging player Mohammad Shoaib outclassed Usman Ejaz 6-0, 6-1.

Yousaf Khalil beat Hasheesh Kumar 6-1, 6-1, Mohammad Abid beat Hamid Israr 6-0, 6-0; Mudasir Murtaza beat Imran Bhatti 6-2, 6-2; Aqeel Khan beat Asad Ullah by 7-5, 6-0; Muzammil Murtaza beat Talha Asif 6-0, 6-1 and Heera Ashiq beat Sami Zeb 6-2, 6-0 respectively.

Men’s Doubles Quarter final Round Results: Muzammil Murtaza/ Mudasir Murtaza bt Ahmed Asjad/Talha Bin Asif 7-5, 6-1; Usman Ejaz/Shahzad Khan bt Israr Gul/Irfan Ullah 6-2, 6-2; Aqeel Khan/Mohammad Abid bt S.Nofil Kaleem/Parbat Kumar 6-2, 6-0, Heera Ashiq/Yousef Khalil bt Hasheesh Kumar/Mahatir Muhammad 6-4, 6-4

Boys U-18 Singles 2nd Round Results: Nalain Abbas bt Asad Zaman 6-2, 6-2; Faizan Fayyaz bt Mohammad Salaar 6-4, 6-2; Mohammad Huzaifa Khan bt Shaeel Durab 6-4, 6-3; Ahmed Nael bt Kamran Khan 6-4, 6-2; Mohammad Talha Khan bt Farman Shakeel 6-2, 6-2; Hamid Israr bt Mohammad Zaryab Khan 6-3, 6-4; Mahatir Muhammad bt Mohammad Hamza Aasim 6-2, 6-4

Girls U-18 Singles Quarter Final Round Results: Saher Aleem bt Amara Khan 6-1, 6-0; Amna Ali Qayum bt Zara Khan 6-0, 6-0; Sheeza Sajid bt Shoa Ali 6-1, 6-4, Sara Pervaiz bt Zara Suliman W.O

Boys U-14 Singles Matches: Hamza Roman bt Ihsan Ullah Kabir 4-1, 4-0; Abdullah bt Samer Zaman 4-2, 4-2; Mohammad Ibrahim Ashraf bt S. Hamza Hussain 4-1, 4-1; Zohaib Afzal bt Nabeel Ali Qayum 5-3, 5-4(1); Mohammad Salaar bt Ammar Maqsood 4-0, 4-0; Ali Zain bt Sameer Maqsood 4-0, 4-0, Asad Zaman bt Mohammad Junaid 4-0,4-0

Girls U-14 Singles Matches: Zara Khan bt Mahrukh Sajid 4-1, 2-4, 4-2; Zunaisha Nour bt Shoa Ali 4-1, 5-3.