Saqlain Mushtaq set to become Pakistan’s new head coach?

LAHORE: According to sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Saqlain Mushtaq has accepted the coaching role following a meeting with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

He is likely to assume duties ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Saqlain, who has previously served as the team’s head coach, was reportedly approached by the board before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

However, he had declined the offer at the time due to concerns related to all-rounder Shadab Khan.

His return comes at a crucial time for Pakistan cricket, with the team seeking stability ahead of major international tournaments.