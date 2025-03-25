SAPM Tariq Fatemi calls on Danish Foreign Minister

United Nations, Mar 24, /DNA/ – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister/Minister of State, Syed Tariq Fatemi, met with the Foreign Minister of Denmark, Mr. Lars Løkke Rasmussen, today in New York.

During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their deep appreciation for the long-standing ties between the two countries encompassing both bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Expressing satisfaction at the upward trajectory of bilateral cooperation, the two sides expressed desire to maintain the existing momentum by exploring ways to expedite collaboration in trade and investment.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister underlined that Denmark is a valued partner for Pakistan and it was encouraging that leading Danish companies were very keen to expand their footprint in Pakistan. He said that presence of the two countries in the UN Security Council also presented a unique opportunity for collaboration on key international security issues.

The Danish Foreign Minister conveyed their willingness to work with Pakistan for further enhancing bilateral cooperation particularly in the area of economic development. He said that Pakistan can benefit from the Danish expertise in the fields such as energy and shipping to further boost the business ties between the two countries.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister invited the Danish Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience this year.