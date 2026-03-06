SAPM Haroon reviews Pakistan–Uzbekistan trade cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (DNA): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday chaired a meeting of the Pakistan–Uzbekistan Joint Working Group and reviewed progress on bilateral economic cooperation and explore new avenues for expanding trade between the two countries.

The meeting marked the second session of the joint working group on trade, aimed at strengthening economic engagement and enhancing bilateral trade, said a news release.

Secretary Commerce Jawad Paul, along with representatives from various ministries and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), attended the meeting.

During the session, participants reviewed progress on previously agreed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and discussed measures to promote trade, improve trade routes, and expand cooperation in multiple sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Haroon said that under the prime minister’s vision, a Five-Year Roadmap (2026–2030) would be presented to significantly increase trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, said adding that the implementation of agreed protocols would also be carried out through the strategic roadmap.

Haroon said both countries were entering a new phase of economic partnership that would create fresh opportunities for bilateral trade and investment.

To prepare sector-specific strategies, eight working groups have been established, each tasked with developing detailed roadmaps for their respective sectors, which were presented during the meeting.

Haroon also highlighted that an alternative trade route through China for Uzbekistan could prove shorter and more efficient, and a comprehensive plan is currently under development.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in key sectors including energy, transport, agriculture, and industry. The meeting also discussed expanding regional connectivity and exploring new trade opportunities to improve access to Central Asia.

Participants stressed the importance of accelerating joint initiatives to significantly increase the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries.

Haroon reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to strengthen economic and diplomatic engagement with Central Asian states to promote regional connectivity, trade, and investment.