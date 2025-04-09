SAPM Fatemi vows support for Pakistan-Ethiopia collaboration

ISLAMABAD, APR 9 /DNA/ – The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have agreed to enhance cooperation on the multilateral stage to advance mutual interests, peace, and development.

To this end, a productive meeting was held between Dr. Jemal Beker, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the FDR Ethiopia, and Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) of Pakistan on Foreign Affairs, here at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad.

The two sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, including multilateral cooperation between the two countries to achieve the common goals of peace, prosperity, and sustainable development for the two brotherly nations.

They also expressed their resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade, investment, aviation, technology, and climate change.

Ambassador Dr. Jemal, on the occasion, congratulated the SAPM on Pakistan’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2025.

He briefed the SAPM on political, economic, social and legal reforms driven by the “Medemer” philosophy of H.E. PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed, which emphasizes inter-generational collaboration, national unity, and leveraging collective potential.

The Ambassador said the establishment of the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad itself is a manifestation of the Medemer philosophy, which designed to foster synergistic partnerships and collaborative diplomacy.

He reiterated the FDR Ethiopia’s commitment to multilateralism, international peace and security, regional integration, and pan-Africanism.

On the other hand, the SAPM acknowledged the role being played by the FDR Ethiopia in ensuring peace and security at regional and international levels, and also lauded its remarkable economic growth under the leadership of H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the FDR Ethiopia.

He assured the Ambassador of his full support for further enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries.

On the occasion, the Ambassador also presented the SAPM a copy of the Book ‘Generation Medemer’ authored by H.E. PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed.=DNA