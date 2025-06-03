SAPM Fatemi, Lavrov discuss bilateral cooperation, regional stability

MOSCOW, JUN 3 /DNA/ – At the outset of his visit to the Russian Federation, Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) called on Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, this afternoon.

The SAPM conveyed the Prime Minister’s good wishes and desire of the Pakistani leadership to expand bilateral cooperation with Russia, across a wide array of subjects, such as energy, connectivity, trade, etc. He also briefed the Russian Foreign Minister, in detail, about the recent developments in South Asia, conveying Pakistan’s perspective on the dangers of escalation as well as the dire consequences of India’s threat to reduce the flow of the Indus Waters Treaty, by holding the Treaty in a so-called “abeyance”.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed satisfaction over the steadily growing bilateral cooperation with Pakistan, placing particular emphasis on important projects, such as establishment of New Steel Mills as well as the connectivity projects. He also stated that Russia looked forward to working closely with Pakistan, within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), especially in the field of counter-terrorism.

On Pakistan-India relations, Foreign Minister Lavrov stressed Russia’s support for promotion of normal relations between the two countries and its positive effect in the region.

The SAPM also hand delivered Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s letter addressed to President Putin.