SAPM Fahd Haroon condemns Quetta blast

ISLAMABAD, 25 MAY (DNA) — Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, Fahd Haroon has expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the tragic blast near Chaman Phatak, Quetta, which claimed innocent lives and left several others injured.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, he strongly condemned the incident, calling it a “cowardly act of terrorism” aimed at spreading fear and instability in the country. Fahd Haroon prayed for the eternal peace of those who lost their lives and wished a swift recovery to the injured.

He also expressed solidarity with the people of Balochistan during this difficult time, stating that the entire nation stands with them in grief and unity.Reaffirming Pakistan’s determination to fight terrorism with resilience and resolve, he said, “The people of Balochistan are not alone in this sorrow. Pakistan hamesha zindabad.”— DNA