Sanober Institute and Serene Hotels bring together relevant stakeholders to suggest concrete measures

The Sanober Institute, in collaboration with the Serena Hotel Islamabad, hosted an International Conference on the Tourism Potential of Pakistan. The Conference was held in Serena Hotel Islamabad on November 6, 2024. The joint initiative aimed to explore and promote Pakistan’s tourism opportunities across four primary sectors: mountain, coastal, religious, and heritage tourism. The objective of the conference was to unlock Pakistan’s tourism potential and devise strategies for sustainable growth in this sector. Tourism could enhance Pakistan’s global image as a tolerant, welcoming society. A well-developed tourism sector offers viable avenues for revenue generation and job creation.

Chairman Sanober Institute, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhary, welcomed attendees and provided a detailed briefing about the conference’s objectives. Keynote speakers at the occasion were Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and Dr. Haroon Sharif. The Guest of honour was the Former Federal Minister of Pakistan, H.E. Khurram Dastagir. In four panels discussions, speakers from different walks of Pakistani society presented their perspectives and suggestions. The Conference also had tourism experts and practitioners from countries like Sri Lanka, France, Italy, UK, and Malaysia.

Four separate panel discussions focused on the awe and lure of the majestic mountains of Pakistan, pristine beaches of the country, and Pakistan’s rich archaeological heritage. Pakistan is also home to multiple faiths where thousands visit shrines of religious reverence for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Sufi saints of Pakistan. The speakers underscored the need to harness Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, showcase its diverse landscapes, and project historical landmarks as avenues for economic growth and global recognition. They emphasized that Pakistan’s vast geographical diversity—from the stunning mountainous regions of Gilgit-Baltistan to the coastal stretches of Sindh and Balochistan—offers unique attraction for both local and international tourists. However, they noted that realizing this potential requires dedicated efforts to develop tourist-friendly infrastructure, enhance safety and security, and promote eco-tourism to preserve natural sites.

Speakers and participants called for strategic investments in tourism facilities and public-private partnerships, highlighting the media’s essential role in promoting Pakistan’s image internationally. They stressed the need for cohesive policy reforms that encourage travel, celebrate local culture, and showcase traditional festivals, cuisines, and crafts. They believe that tapping into Pakistan’s tourism potential could drive economic growth, create jobs, and instill a greater sense of national pride while showcasing the country’s true beauty to the world.

The final report of the event, containing the recommendations of the speakers, moderators, and guests, will be prepared and launched, shortly.