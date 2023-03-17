Sanjrani urges renewed commitment towards strengthening democracy

Islamabad, MAR 17 /DNA/ – The Golden Jubilee session of the Senate concluded today with Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani reaffirming his commitment towards upholding democracy, rule of law, good governance, and the supremacy of parliament in order to make Pakistan stable, stronger, and unified.

At the outset, Fateha was offered for senators who are no longer in this world.

“It comes as a great pride that this august forum that was created half a century ago, today stands tall and distinguished as a symbol of democracy, harmony and national unity”, he remarked.

He extended gratitude to the sitting Members, former senators, Speaker National Assembly, Governors of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Sindh, Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Assembly, resident ambassadors and high commissioners, representatives of international organizations such as World Bank, presidents of chambers of commerce and industries, office bearers of bar councils and owners of media houses who attended the session and spoke their heart out for this House and for the nation.

The Chairman Senate also commended Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, for making the celebrations memorable with his presence and insightful address. He thanked Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Law and Justice and Senator Shahadat Awan, Minister of State for Law and Justice who remained actively engaged throughout these celebrations, adding that the First female leader of opposition in the Senate and seasoned parliamentarian, Senator Sherry Rehman’s role in the special session also deserves acknowledgment. Leader of the House and Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar served as a cohost and remained present to welcome our guests and initiated proceedings on two days. His role was also instrumental in minting of the special commemorative coin on Senate’s Golden Jubilee.

The Chairman Senate also acknowledged Pakistan Mint for the commemorative coin, Pakistan Post for issuing commemorative stamp, Mr. Shakeel Asghar, Additional Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for writing, composing and singing the Senate Golden Jubilee Theme Song and Art Exhibitor Nasir Javed for creating world’s longest live water-color painting on this special occasion.

He also announced that from here on the Committee of the Whole would be a permanent feature, held preferably every quarter to discuss challenges facing the country, hold a healthy discourse among all stakeholders on possible solutions, promote positive and critical thinking, and give voice to the aspirations of the federating units as well as people of Pakistan.

Chairman Sanjrani emphasized the importance of taking a moment to reflect on the many achievements, progress, and successes made by the Senate over the past 50 years. He stressed the need for a course correction, stating that while challenges exist, the past is behind us and it is time to learn from our mistakes and move forward.

He went on to renew the country’s commitment to strengthening the federation and ensuring that people of diverse ethnicities and regions feel a sense of belonging, parity, and equality. He emphasized the need to proactively continue efforts to bring people of smaller provinces into the national mainstream, meet their basic needs, and address discontent, marginalization, and deprivation.

“All hands must be on deck in this national endeavour,” said Chairman Sanjrani. “We need all federating units fully participating in the cause of national development and progress in a spirit of harmony, adding that the executive, the legislature, the Judiciary, Media, Civil Society, and every individual must join hands towards national development and progress.

Chairman Sanjrani concluded his remarks by highlighting Pakistan’s forward-looking and progressive nature, stating that while difficult decisions must be made, it is often the most difficult paths that lead to the most beautiful destinations.