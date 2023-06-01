Sanjrani, Thai envoy call for strengthening bilateral ties

Thai Ambassador Chakkrid Krachaiwong conveyed his admiration for the hospitality and rich culture of Pakistanis

DNA

Islamabad; June 1, 2023:- Ambassador of Thailand to Pakistan, H.E Chakkrid Krachaiwong called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here at Parliament House, today. The meeting discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing on further enhancing the close and cordial relations between Pakistan and Thailand.

Acknowledging the longstanding bond between the two countries, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expressed his appreciation for the monuments preserved in Pakistan, which have played a pivotal role in fostering a lasting and robust relationship between the nations. Additionally, he highlighted the significant role played by thousands of Pakistanis residing in Thailand, acting as a bridge to connect both nations.

During the meeting, both parties emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors, including investment, education, science, and technology. The Thai Ambassador expressed a warm welcome to the continuous development of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Thailand. Furthermore, there was a shared recognition of the importance of initiating joint investment projects to further solidify economic ties.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani accentuated the significance of inflating relations between the two countries at both the public and business levels. He further stated that enhanced connectivity would lead to a considerable increase in trade volume, benefiting both nations.

The Chairman also highlighted the favorable investment environment in Pakistan, encouraging Thai businessmen to seize the numerous investment opportunities available in the country.

The meeting emphasized the exchange of delegations between the business communities of Pakistan and Thailand. The step would aim to foster closer collaboration, strengthen business ties, and explore new avenues of cooperation. Moreover, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani highlighted the establishment of Special Economic Zones in Pakistan, which aspire to facilitate foreign investors and create a favourable investment atmosphere.

Thai Ambassador Chakkrid Krachaiwong conveyed his admiration for the hospitality and rich culture of Pakistanis. He expressed the willingness of Thai companies to invest in agricultural and food products, showcasing their confidence in the potential of the Pakistani market.

Both agreed to actively strengthen mutual relations and explore new areas of cooperation. Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani extended his best wishes to the Ambassador of Thailand, emphasizing the commitment to deepening the friendship between the two countries.