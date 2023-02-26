Sanjrani highlights importance of cultural diplomacy at Orange Festival

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani delivered a speech at the Orange Festival in Taxila on Sunday where he highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy in promoting Pakistan’s historic and cultural heritage at the international level.

In his speech, Chairman Senate Sanjrani expressed his pleasure in seeing the enthusiastic members of the foreign diplomats corps, along with their families, and thanked Mr. Zaildar Shah for his warm welcome and hospitality. He also congratulated the PRCCSF, the Office of the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, and the Office of the Dean of COSA, for collaborating and making the event a huge success.

Chairman Senate Sanjrani further emphasized the significance of the festival in showcasing the culture of Pakistan and Taxila in particular. He described Taxila as the hub of ancient civilizations and expressed his excitement to witness the exemplary display of the local culture, including the horse dancing, traditional Stone Lifting, folk music, and exhibition of the Gandhara art.

The Chairman Senate Sanjrani concluded his speech by encouraging the foreign diplomats and their families to enjoy the festival and witness the rich culture and celebration of traditions for good memories.

The Orange Festival in Taxila is an annual event that highlights and showcases the local culture of Pakistan. This year’s festival was a huge success, thanks to the collaboration of various organizations and the enthusiastic participation of the foreign diplomats corps.