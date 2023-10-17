Sanjrani congratulates team on Historic FIFA World Cup qualifier victory
ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (DNA): Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq
Sanjrani has congratulated the Pakistan Football Team on their first
ever and unprecedented triumph in the FIFA World Cup qualifier against
Cambodia.
Expressing immense pride in the team’s accomplishment, Chairman Senate
emphasized the significance of this historic win for the nation’s
sporting legacy. The Chairman commended the players for their exemplary
skill, teamwork, and unwavering commitment that led to this remarkable
achievement on the global stage.
“This victory not only marks a turning point for Pakistani football but
also serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes nationwide” Remarked
Chairman Senate.
He also expressed hope for continued success and growth of football in
Pakistan, fueled by the dedication and passion of our talented athletes.
