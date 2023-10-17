Sanjrani congratulates team on Historic FIFA World Cup qualifier victory

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (DNA): Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq

Sanjrani has congratulated the Pakistan Football Team on their first

ever and unprecedented triumph in the FIFA World Cup qualifier against

Cambodia.

Expressing immense pride in the team’s accomplishment, Chairman Senate

emphasized the significance of this historic win for the nation’s

sporting legacy. The Chairman commended the players for their exemplary

skill, teamwork, and unwavering commitment that led to this remarkable

achievement on the global stage.

“This victory not only marks a turning point for Pakistani football but

also serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes nationwide” Remarked

Chairman Senate.

He also expressed hope for continued success and growth of football in

Pakistan, fueled by the dedication and passion of our talented athletes.

DNA