Sana murder suspect Umar sent to jail

Duty Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad approves IO’s request for suspect Umar Hayat’s identity parade

Abid Raza

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad district and sessions court on Wednesday sent Umar Hayat, the suspected murderer of TikToker Sana Yousaf, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

The suspect, who was arrested yesterday from Faisalabad, was produced before Duty Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad after a case was registered against him at Sumbal Police Station under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code. He faces allegations of murdering Yousaf at her residence in Islamabad.

The 17-year-old social media influencer — with more than a million followers across various platforms — was shot twice inside her home in Sector G-13/1 on Monday evening.

Islamabad Police acted swiftly and apprehended the suspect just 20 hours after the crime with the help of CCTV footage and mobile data analysis.

Hayat (22), also known by his nickname “Kaka”, is a TikToker himself and has confessed to the murder. He claimed to be the victim’s friend.

At the time of murder, victim’s father — a government officer —was out for work, while her mother had gone to the market. Yousaf’s 15-year-old brother is currently visiting their hometown of Chitral after completing his school exams.

The family lived in the upper portion of the house where the murder took place.

Yousaf’s aunt, who was reportedly present at the residence when the incident took place, revealed that the suspect had come to meet the girl and the two had a brief exchange of words before the shooting.