Samrah enterprises, USDA brings top American brands to Pakistan

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Samrah Enterprises, the leading distribution company representing many international brands in Pakistan, has lived up to its name and has brought top American brands to Pakistan, in facilitation with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). A simple yet impressive ceremony, held at Greenvalley Diplomatic Enclave Islamabad, was graced by Mr. Christopher Rittgers, USDA Agricultural Counselor, US Embassy Islamabad, Mr. John Coronado, Commercial Counselor U.S. Mission to Pakistan, Mr. Rashid Yaqoob Raja, Agricultural Marketing Specialist, U.S. Embassy Islamabad, along with Mrs Samrah Munsub, Founder Samrah Enterprises, and Munsub Abrar, Director Naheed Supermarket.The new brands introduced at the ceremony, including the famous food brands Midamar Halal meat, Freshly, and Mission Foods, in The addition to Andalou Naturals in the Health & Beauty segment. Expressing her joy, Samrah Munsub, the Founder and Director Samrah Enterprises, said “House of Samrah is known for introducing quality products, from all over the world, and today we are here to introduce top brands from the United States of America, which also includes our entry to the beauty segment, in addition to the Food products” Referring to the Andalou Naturals a wide range of organic beauty products. “We are thankful to the USDA for facilitating the whole process and making this launch possible”.Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Rashid Yaqoob Raja, representing USDA, U.S. Embassy Islamabad said, “We came together with Samrah Enterprises to bring the top American brands to Pakistan. It will be available through E-commerce, as well as in selected stores throughout the country”. The America Pakistan Business Development Forum, led by Syed Nasser Wajahat Co-Founder Global Secretary General AMPAK BDF, and Muhammad Aman Pir, President Diplomatic and political affairs AMPAK BDF, also attended the ceremony to extend their support to the launch of American products.The attendees were presented with mouthwatering Wraps by Mission Foods, quality meat products of Midamar Halal Foods, and Freshly products, loved and praised by all.