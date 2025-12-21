Sameer’s ton leads Pakistan to massive total against India in U19 Asia Cup final

DUBAI: In-form opener Sameer Minhas’s monumental century-plus knock, coupled with Ahmed Hussain’s half-century, powered Pakistan to a commendable total against fierce rivals India in the blockbuster ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 final here at the ICC Academy on Sunday.

India captain Ayush Mhatre’s decision to field first backfired as Pakistan piled up 347/8 in their 50 overs, courtesy of Minhas.

The Green Shirts got off to a decent start to their innings as their opening pair of Minhas and Hamza Zahoor (18) put together 31 runs before the latter fell victim to Henil Patel in the fourth over.

Following the early setback, Usman Khan joined Minhas in the middle, and the duo led Pakistan into a commanding position by knitting a brisk 92-run partnership for the second wicket off just 79 deliveries.

The platform-setting stand culminated in the 17th over when Khilan Patel got Usman Khan caught at long-on. The left-handed batter made a vital contribution with a 45-ball 35, featuring three fours and a six.

Minhas was then involved in another crucial partnership for Pakistan, a blistering 137-run stand for the third wicket with Ahmed Hussain, who made 56 off 73 deliveries, laced with three fours and a six.

The right-handed opener then shared a 42-run partnership with captain Farhan Yousaf until eventually being dismissed by Deepesh Devendran on the penultimate delivery of the 43rd over.

He remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with 172 off 113 deliveries, studded with 17 fours and nine sixes.

His dismissal sparked a collapse which saw Pakistan lose four more wickets, including that of captain Yousaf (19) in quick succession, and consequently brought the total down to 327/8 in 46.4 overs.

Following the slump, Mohammad Sayyam and Niqab Shafiq added valuable runs at the backend, playing unbeaten cameos of 13 and 12, respectively.

For India, Deepesh Devendran led the way with three wickets but was expensive as he conceded 83 runs in his 10 overs, followed by Henil Patel and Khilan Patel with two each, while Kanishk Chouhan could bag one.