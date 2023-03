Samdani and Qureshi join hands with Aqlaal Advocates

ISLAMABAD: Samdani and Qureshi (formerly Walker Martineau Saleem, Islamabad), founded by Justice K.M.A Samdani, Barrister Farrukh Qureshi and Barrister Saleem Segal, has joined hands with Aqlaal Advocates, bringing together a combined experience of 50 years. Samdani Qureshi Aqlaal is a collaborating firm of Andersen Global in Pakistan.