Saleem Baig reappointed as PEMRA chief

ISLAMABAD, AUG 12 (DNA) — President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Friday reappointed Muhammad Saleem Baig as Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority ( PEMRA).

He has been appointed Chairman PEMRA under MP-1 till he attains the age of 65, i e September 30, 2025, said a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment Division. =DNA