Sahiwal Coal Power Plant paid Rs 120.5 bln tax so far

ISLAMABAD, SEP 20 (DNA) — Since its establishment, the Sahiwal Coal Power Plant has made a significant contribution to Pakistan’s fiscal landscape, with approximately Rs 120.5 billion in taxes paid to the federal and provincial governments. These tax contributions are a testament to the plant’s role in driving economic growth and supporting public finances, said a press release issued here Friday.

Since its inception, this plant has significantly contributed to the country’s fiscal health, playing a pivotal role in expanding Pakistan’s tax net and fostering economic growth. The financial impact of the Sahiwal plant reaches far beyond its direct contributions through corporate taxes. A substantial portion of its revenue flow comes from value added tax (VAT) generated through its extensive procurement processes.

This includes the purchase of coal, machinery, and maintenance materials. Furthermore, the presence of the Sahiwal plant has stimulated the growth of local industries, which, in turn, contribute to provincial revenues through various channels. By fostering a dynamic economic environment around the plant, it has become a significant contributor to the local economy, supporting public services and development initiatives at the provincial level.

Similarly, the workforce employed by the Sahiwal plant—both directly and through contractors—adds another layer of economic benefit. The income taxes paid by these workers bolster national revenue streams, which are crucial for supporting local government budgets. The influx of income taxes not only enhances provincial revenues but also aids in financing local development projects and community services, demonstrating the plant’s role in driving local economic vitality.

The Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant transcends its role as an energy supplier; it acts as a key driver of economic stability and growth. By ensuring a steady flow of tax revenues, the plant provides essential financial resources that enable the government to address fiscal challenges and invest in crucial services.

Moreover, the success of the Sahiwal plant illustrates the broader potential of infrastructure projects to yield significant economic benefits. The plant’s capacity to contribute to the tax net and support economic growth underscores the importance of aligning energy and infrastructure projects with economic objectives. —DNA