Safe City surveillance cameras ensuring foolproof security at bus terminals

ISLAMABAD, AUG 25 (DNA) — Following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police sanctioned the installation of more than thirty cameras at various bus terminals with the intention of overseeing the transportation of passengers and monitoring suspicious activities taking place, a public relations officer said.

He said that the Safe City Islamabad technical team was dispatched at various bus terminals to conduct assessments and survey of privately installed cameras ensuring that recorded data from these cameras could be obtained when required.

Furthermore, through geo-tagging, the details of passengers will also be collected on a daily basis and the data pertaining to the traveling passengers will be organized. In the process of data organization the cooperation of the bus terminal owners will be essential.

Additionally, Eye-Travel Software will be used for geo-tagging of bus terminals after which Safe City will oversee their inclusion in the Geographic Information System (GIS). The objective of these measures is to establish the identification of passengers with certainty in any unforeseen circumstances, he maintained. — DNA