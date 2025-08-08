Safe city project to expand for enhanced public safety: CDA Chairman

Maintenance of law and order and ensuring foolproof Security Arrangements for the safety of citizens of Islamabad is our top most priority. Muhammad Ali Randhawa

ISLAMABAD, AUG 8 /DNA/ – Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a high level meeting to review law and order situation of the federal capital Islamabad, thus ensuring foolproof security arrangements of the citizens came under discussion. The meeting was attended by Member Administration and Estate Talat Mehmood, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and other senior officers of CDA and Islamabad Police.

During the meeting, IG Islamabad gave briefing about the efforts regarding maintenance of law and order situation in the federal capital Islamabad. During the meeting, it was decided that no effort would be spared to make Islamabad a crime-free city, safe city, thus further enhancing security measures and foolproof security arrangements for the safety and security of the lives of the citizens. It was emphasized that effective monitoring through Safe City cameras have already been conducted of all major roads, key locations, and sectors of the city, and the Safe City project will be further upgraded in line with modern requirements. Additional staff will be deployed, and emergency response times will be minimized to ensure swift action against criminals, bringing them to justice without any delay.

The meeting also decided to install more CCTV cameras at all entry and exit points of the city, along with increased patrolling, snap checking across Islamabad. The participants affirmed that while measures are being taken to improve law and order, a zero-tolerance policy will be strictly enforced against criminal elements.

Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa commended the efforts of IGP Islamabad and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad in maintaining peace and security in the the federal Capital. He directed that police patrolling, CCTV surveillance and inter-departmental coordination should be further strengthened in order to ensure foolproof security arrangements. He stressed that through joint efforts of all relevant departments, the law and order situation in Islamabad shall be further improved. He further directed that peace and security in the Federal Capital Islamabad should be ensured at all costs by adopting zero tolerance policy against crimes.