Sadqa-e-Fitr fixed at Rs 300 minimum

ISLAMABAD, 22 FEB (DNA) — The minimum amount of Sadqa-e-Fitr and Fidya for this year has been set at Rs 300 per person, with rates determined according to food categories and prevailing market prices.

For those opting to pay on the basis of government-subsidised flour, the amount is Rs 200, while Rs 1,100 applies on barley, Rs 1,600 on dates, Rs 3,800 on raisins, and Rs 5,400 on dried grapes (munqqa).

The fidya for 30 missed fasts has been set at Rs 9,000 on wheat, Rs 33,000 on barley, Rs 48,000 on dates, Rs 114,000 on raisins, and Rs 16,200 on dried grapes (munqqa). For those opting to pay on the basis of government-subsidised flour, the amount stands at Rs 6,000.

Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, in a statement said the prescribed amounts were fixed in line with Shariah principles to facilitate the faithful in fulfilling their obligations ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Dr Naeemi also explained the expiation for deliberately breaking a fast, stating that it requires either observing 60 consecutive fasts or feeding 60 needy persons with two meals each. He elaborated on the nisab in terms of weight, noting that for wheat it is half a sa‘a (approximately 2 kg as a precaution), while for barley, dates, and dried grapes (munqqa) it is one sa‘a (approximately 4 kg as a precaution).

The CII chief advised people living outside Punjab to calculate the amount of Sadqa-e-Fitr in keeping with the prices prevailing in their respective provinces.He emphasized that Sadqa-e-Fitr is obligatory upon every Muslim, underscoring its role in supporting the needy during the festive occasion. — DNA