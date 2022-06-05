Sadiq Sanjrani’s special message on World Environment Day

ISLAMABAD, JUN 5 /DNA/ – Unfortunately, Pakistan is the country most affected by climate change. The government and the people of Pakistan face serious challenges in the shape of climate change. To address challenges such as global warming and climate change, we need to change our lifestyles and adopt environment-friendly actions. It is crucial to plant as many trees as possible to protect our future generations.

Government environment-friendly policies and plantation of trees in extraordinary areas according to SDGs are initiatives of Pakistan which are widely appreciated by the world.

Every Pakistani should play his part by adopting an environment-friendly attitude in tackling the dangers of global warming. Human activities including deforestation, depletion of wildlife habitats, and rapidly increasing climate change have severely affected the natural system.

On this important day, let us all renew our commitment to make every effort to improve the environment and make the earth a safer place to live.

If human behaviour remains the same, the damage to the diversity of the biological system will not only cause great hardship to humanity but will also severely affect the food and health systems.

Our conduct in our daily life should be in accordance with the golden principles of environmental protection, security and sustainability.