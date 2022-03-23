Sadiq Sanjrani receives Foreign Ministers of Iraq, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyz Republic

ISLAMABAD, MAR 23 /DNA/ – Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, while exchanging views with the Foreign Ministers of Iraq, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan who called on Chairman Senate here at Parliament House on Wednesday stressed the need for bolstering ties with Central Asian Republics and Arab countries. He called for unity amongst the Muslim states.

During the meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein Chairman Senate said that Pakistan has close relations with the Islamic countries of the Arab World, adding that Iraq and Pakistan have long-standing and friendly ties deep-rooted in shared faith, values and culture. “We share the same point of views on international forums and are supportive of each other’s positions”, he underlined. Pakistan acknowledges the successes of Iraq in the fight against terrorism and appreciated the resilience of Iraqi people in their efforts to overcome myriad of challenges, he stated.

Both sides stressed the need to further enhance cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, education, technology, infrastructure development, and security. Pakistan provides unlimited opportunities for investments, Sanjrani underscored while discussing economic ties with the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Mr Mukhtar Beskenuly Tileuberdi.

Sanjrani also lauded the Memorandums of Understanding ( MOUs), signed between Pakistan and Kazakhstan for boosting cooperation in diverse fields. “The Central Asian republics and Pakistan are making collective efforts for the restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the laying of rail and road networks, he underscored. Chairman Senate of Pakistan highlighted that Pakistan’s unique geo-economic location offered tremendous opportunities for transport, trade, transit trade and ICT connectivity to the entire region. He observed that greater regional integration would help drive growth and socio-economic development in the entire region. Both the dignitaries agreed to elevate the bilateral trade volume which is currently low and needs to be enhanced further.

During the meeting with the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Mr Ruslan Kazakbaev, Chairman Senate called for further strengthening of trade linkages with Bishkek to fully exploit the potential existing between the two countries. To promote bilateral cooperation, he said, the high-level and parliamentary exchanges were important besides exploring collaboration in the cultural domain. Chairman Senate further stressed that Air connectivity is vital for an increase in trade, business and people to people contacts. Tourism is a priority area for both of our countries with huge economic potential, he asserted.

Chairman Senate reiterated that Pakistan can support Kyrgyzstan, a landlocked nation, by providing the shortest and most viable land route access to the Arabian Sea, Middle East and African markets.

Chairman Senate thanked the delegations who participated in the 48th OIC Council of FMs. He called for boosting bilateral ties in all major fields with the Kyrgyz Republic, adding that both countries have supported each other’s stance at multi-lateral fora and further want to enhance bilateral partnership. Sanjrani stated that all CAR countries including Kyrgyzstan should benefit from investment opportunities in Gwadar. Both agreed for continuous joint efforts to further cement linkages at multi-lateral forum.

During the meetings, Chairman Senate highlighted the Kashmir issue. He called upon the global community to play its role. Sanjrani stressed the need for resolving the Kashmir issue as per the resolutions of United Nations and aspiration of the Kashmiris. Chairman Senate urged , in-particular, the muslim community, to raise voices against Indian barbarism in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The visiting dignitaries thanked Sanjrani for the warm welcome and termed Pakistan an important country in the region. They also hailed Islamabad’s role for peace in the region.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar, Senator Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Senator Palwasha Khan and Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan were also present during the meetings.