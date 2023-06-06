Sadiq Sanjrani meets Speaker of Russian Federation Council I.V Matvienko

MOSCOW, JUN 6: /DNA/ – Chairman Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani held delegation level talks with Speaker of the Russian Federation Council I.V Matvienko. Both sides emphasized the importance of parlamentary exchanges to further enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia. Chairman Senatreaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Russia in all areas of mutually beneficial cooperation especially in the fields of economy, trade, finance and energy and education.

Chairman Senate briefed the Russian side on regional security situation and highlighted the Kashmir dispute and called for its resolution as per the relevant UNSC resolutions.

The two sides agreed to continue cooperation on regional and international issues and resolved to work together for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan

Chairman Senate extended an invitation to Speaker Matvienko to visit Pakistan which was happily accepted.

Chairman Senate is on a four day visit to Russia on the invitation of Speaker of the Russian Federation Council. The visit constitutes celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia.