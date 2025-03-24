Sadiq Khan’s prompt trip to Kabul, is Pakistan really sidelined on Afghan front?

Shamim Shahid

Pakistan’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Mr. Muhammad Sadiq Khan, made a swift trip to Kabul in what appears to be an immediate response to the United States’ recent direct engagement with the Taliban. The US, bypassing Pakistan, has initiated direct diplomatic relations with the Taliban regime, which has been in power since August 15, 2021. This development follows a high-level National Security discussion in Pakistan’s parliament, with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif playing a pivotal role.

Prior to Sadiq Khan’s visit, a high-powered US delegation, facilitated by Qatar, visited Kabul. Led by Ambassador Adam Boehlar, the delegation successfully negotiated the release and airlifting of George Glezmann, an American airline mechanic, to the US via Doha. The very next day, Sadiq Khan, a well-regarded diplomat in Afghanistan, arrived in Kabul for a three-day visit.

Although details of Sadiq Khan’s meetings in Kabul remain sparse, Pakistan’s state-controlled media released a brief statement, stating that “Pakistan and Afghanistan vowed to sustain their diplomatic engagement to address ongoing bilateral challenges, including trade, security, and the status of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.” The statement confirmed that Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq met with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, Pakistan’s policy towards Afghanistan has been marked by uncertainty. Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, like his predecessor Mullah Muhammad Omar, remains firm on the contentious Durand Line issue. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s policymakers in Rawalpindi and Islamabad are facing increasing diplomatic isolation as global players such as the US, China, Russia, and the European Union establish direct relations with Kabul. Unlike in the past, Pakistan is no longer the primary intermediary for international engagement with Afghanistan.

Following his visit to Kabul, former US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad criticized Pakistan’s military establishment, warning that time is running out to prevent further turmoil. This marks his second strong statement against Pakistan since May 9, 2023, when he supported the deposed Prime Minister. Khalilzad’s political standing in the US, particularly within the Republican establishment, suggests he may have a broader agenda regarding Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In response to the US delegation’s visit to Kabul, Pakistan ordered the reopening of the Torkham border, a critical trade corridor between the two nations. Additionally, Sadiq Khan in Kabul and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi in Peshawar engaged with delegations of traders involved in bilateral trade. Reports from Kabul indicate that officials from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment met with Sadiq Khan and Obaidur Rahman Nizamani, head of Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in Kabul, to discuss trade relations and associated challenges. Deputy Chief of the Chamber, Muhammad Younis Momand, emphasized the strategic importance of the Torkham route for regional trade and warned that frequent border closures could severely impact both economies.

Several contentious issues continue to strain Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, including the mistreatment of Afghan citizens, the frequent closure of the Torkham border, the imposition of transit and bilateral trade taxes, and the unresolved Durand Line dispute. While details regarding Pakistan’s stance on terrorism were not disclosed in media reports, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, during discussions with traders, reiterated concerns about terrorists infiltrating Pakistan from Afghanistan.

Unlike many Pakistani officials, Sadiq Khan has long advocated for a pragmatic approach toward Afghanistan, emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy. However, many decision-makers in Rawalpindi and Islamabad remain committed to expansionist policies inherited from British colonial rule. To foster stability, Pakistan must prioritize diplomatic engagement, respect Afghanistan’s internal affairs, and adopt a more balanced approach.

The regional landscape has shifted significantly. Previously, Pakistan dealt with Afghanistan as a landlocked and underdeveloped nation reliant on Karachi’s seaport. Today, Afghanistan has diversified its trade routes and strengthened ties with global powers such as the US, China, and Russia. Additionally, with Washington seeking to mend ties with Moscow under Donald Trump’s leadership, regional dynamics are evolving. The rise of terrorist factions, including IS-Daesh along the Pak-Afghan border, further complicates security concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan must abandon its outdated “Strategic Depth” policy, a military-driven approach that has repeatedly failed. Instead, it should embrace a pragmatic, diplomatic strategy that prioritizes mutual interests and cooperation with Afghanistan and other neighboring countries.