Sabahat Rahim Baig wins Youth Leadership Award Pakistan in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, MAY 6 /DNA/ – Sabahat Rahim Baig has achieved another youth Award. In a grand ceremony held at the Iran-Pakistan Cultural Center in Peshawar, under the chairmanship of former Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, Sabahat Rahim Baig was awarded the Youth Leadership Award Pakistan.

The award was received by her brother wajahat baig from Assistant Commissioner Naseer Abbas Khalil, as Sabahat is currently abroad for educational purposes.

Notably, Sabahat is the daughter of senior journalist Rahim Baig Lal from Chitral. She has previously won several awards, showcasing her outstanding achievements.