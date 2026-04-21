SAARC chief urges turning South Asia’s challenges into opportunities

ISLAMABAD, APR 21 /DNA/ – President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chandi Raj Dhakal, has emphasized that South Asia’s economic and geopolitical challenges must be transformed into opportunities through collective action and stronger regional cooperation.

Speaking during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he underscored that unity among member states—beyond political differences—is essential for achieving sustainable growth and shared prosperity. He noted that despite a population of nearly 1.94 billion, intra-regional trade remains below 6 percent, calling for enhanced connectivity, stronger political will, and a business-friendly environment to unlock the region’s vast economic potential.

Highlighting broader regional dynamics, Mr. Dhakal appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting dialogue and easing tensions in the evolving situation between the United States and Iran. He expressed hope that the fruits of such mediation would lead to lasting peace, reduced regional uncertainty, stabilization of energy markets, and relief from inflationary pressures affecting economies across South Asia and beyond. He further stressed the importance of empowering youth and women, strengthening SMEs, and promoting borderless trade while unlocking key sectors such as tourism, hydropower, agriculture, and services. He reiterated his vision to transform SAARC CCI into an action-oriented institution focused on delivering tangible economic outcomes, while ensuring that regional economic cooperation continues irrespective of political challenges.

The Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan, Ms. Rita Dhital, urged deeper trade and investment cooperation, noting that existing commercial ties remain underdeveloped compared to strong diplomatic relations. She emphasized that the resumption of direct flights between Nepal and major Pakistani cities such as Islamabad and Karachi would significantly enhance bilateral trade, tourism, and people-to-people linkages. She reaffirmed that the Embassy remains fully committed to facilitating stronger business and investment cooperation between the two countries.

President ICCI, Sardar Tahir Mehmood, in his remarks, warmly welcomed the SAARC CCI President and reaffirmed ICCI’s commitment to strengthening regional collaboration. He emphasized the need to boost intra-regional trade and connectivity, and appreciated Mr. Dhakal’s forward-looking leadership. Highlighting Pakistan’s strategic location and market potential, he stressed the importance of expanding trade ties with Nepal and other SAARC countries in sectors including tourism, hydropower, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and information technology, expressing optimism for a more integrated, competitive, and prosperous South Asia.

Chairman ICCI Founder Group Tariq Sadiq called for overcoming regional differences and making a new beginning for economic collaboration. Former President ICCI Zubair Ahmed Malik stressed the need for broader cooperation to address poverty challenges in the region, while former President ICCI Zafar Bakhtawari expressed confidence that under the leadership of Chandi Raj Dhakal, SAARC CCI will make meaningful progress and assured full support of the business community.

Senior Vice President ICCI Tahir Ayub, who conducted the proceedings, highlighted the significance of Pakistan-Nepal relations and the role of SAARC CCI in promoting regional economic prosperity. Among the prominent attendees were Vice President Irfan Chaudhry, former Presidents Khalid Javed, Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, Mian Shaukat Masood, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Executive Members Raja Naveed Satti, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Ishaq Sial, Wseem Chaudhry, Sanaullah Khan, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Malik Mohsin Khalid, Mirza Mohammad Ali, Umair Aziz Malik, Ms. Fatima Azim, Ms. Shumaila Siddiqui, and Hina Zulfiqar of RWCCI, along with a large number of business leaders and women entrepreneurs.