SA formulates advanced plan to organize prayer of pilgrims, worshipers

ISLAMABAD, AUG 3 /DNA/ – The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has formulated an advanced plan to organize the prayer of pilgrims and worshipers in the Hijr Ismail and the kissing of Al-Hajar Al-Aswad (the Black Stone) in a safe, spiritual and healthy atmosphere. This is under the guidance and follow-up of Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the presidency, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Presidency works, in participation of the concerned authorities, to provide the best possible services to the Two Holy Mosques as well as to the pilgrims and worshipers to perform their rituals in ease and comfort. This is through an advanced organizational plan that was formulated in fulfillment of the aspirations of the Saudi rulers to provide the finest services to the pilgrims and visitors of the Grand Mosque.

It is noteworthy that Hijr Ismail is considered as part of the Holy Kaaba. It is part of the Hateem, which is the crescent shaped area immediately adjacent to the Holy Kaaba. Hijr Ismail was the place where Prophet Ibrahim (may God be pleased with him) constructed a shelter for his son Ismail and his wife Hajrah. It must be noted that an area of approximately three meters adjacent to the wall on the side of the Hateem actually constitutes as being part of the Kaaba while the rest falls outside Islam’s holiest shrine. It is a Sunnah to perform voluntary prayer inside Hijr Ismail.

Earlier, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that there would be options on the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications to book appointment for the rituals of kissing the Black Stone, touching the Yemeni Corner (Al-Rukn Al-Yamaani), and performing prayer at Hijr Ismail. But later, the ministry clarified that there had been no service added on the Eatmarna application to book an appointment for these rituals.