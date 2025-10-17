S.Waziristan Upper’s DC for more efforts to quality of education

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN UPPER, Oct 17 (APP):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asmatullah Wazir has underlined the need for taking tangible efforts to ensure quality education for achieving socio-economic development of the area.

He was chairing a meeting of the district steering Committee on education to review the performance of the education sector and discuss measures for further improvement.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance), XEN C&W (Buildings), Assistant Commissioners of Sarwakai and Ladha, District Education Officers (Male and Female), District Monitoring Officer, and Sub-Divisional Education Officers (Male and Female).

The DC said that education was the foundation of social and economic development, and therefore, transparency, quality, and consistency in this sector must be maintained at all costs.

In this regard, he instructed that the monitoring system be made more effective, regular attendance of teachers and students be ensured, and that all educational issues be promptly reported to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

A detailed discussion was held on last month’s report, according to which 119 male and female government teachers were suspended for absenteeism.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned authorities to ensure further departmental action to improve discipline and attendance within educational institutions.

He further directed that priority be given to the provision of basic facilities in educational institutions, improvement in teaching standards, and strengthening of administrative affairs so that future generations can benefit from a stable and quality educational environment.