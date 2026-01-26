S. Korea seeks nuclear-powered submarines to strengthen deterrence

SEOUL, JAN 26: South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun confirmed Monday that his country is seeking to acquire nuclear-powered submarines as a step that would strengthen deterrence on the Korean Peninsula and reinforce the Korea-US alliance.

This came during a meeting with US Under Secretary of War for Policy, Elbridge Colby, who is visiting Seoul.

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Minister Cho stressed that cooperation on nuclear-powered submarines would strengthen South Korea’s deterrence capabilities and, in turn, contribute to the alliance He also called for concrete follow-up steps through working-level consultations between the two sides.

Colby, in response, expressed Washington’s appreciation for South Korea’s commitment to playing a a more proactive role in defending the peninsula by strengthening its own defense capabilities, the ministry said.

He reaffirmed that the US Department of War would actively support the swift implementation of key agreements reached by the two leaders.