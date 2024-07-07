RWMC starts Muharram cleanliness drive

RAWALPINDI, JUL 07 (DNA) —Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has kicked off its special cleanliness campaign for Muharram ul Haram besides deploying additional sanitary workers.

Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq told media that the administration had finalised all the arrangements under a special cleanliness program prepared for Muharram and Ashura Day while the holidays of all the staff of RWMC would be cancelled on Muharram 9 and 10th.

Under the special cleanliness program, all Imambargahas, procession routes and their vicinity were being cleaned besides the waste containers were also emptied, adding nullahs and drains adjacent to Imambargahas were also being cleared with excavators and heavy machinery.

The construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas. Saqib said that relief camps would be set up at various places to carry out the cleanliness work regularly till the conclusion of Ashura’s day processions.

He said two control rooms would be set up at the Municipal Corporation and Deputy Commissioner offices that would look after the entire operation. Saqib added that the staff had been directed that no negligence would be tolerated.

He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and not to throw waste and other materials in drains and the open. — DNA