RWMC adopts zero-waste policy to make Rawalpindi Clean: Saqib Rafiq

Rawalpindi: /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has adopted a zero-waste policy and cleanliness plan to make Rawalpindi City clean. The operation teams were determined to maintain the beauty of the City, and officers had been appointed to ensure the cleanliness at recreational places, parks, bus stands, major roads, intersections, and other important places across the City. The company was utilising all resources to maintain cleanliness across the city.

This was informed by President RCCI and Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq during a meeting with the delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). The delegation was headed by President ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari.

The ICCI delegation and leadership hailed the appointment of Saqib Rafiq as the Chairman of the RWMC and expressed their resolve that the non-political appointment has been made in the RWMC. A great responsibility is also imposed, it is hoped that Saqib Rafiq will fulfill the expectations of the business community and make Rawalpindi a model city through better sanitation and cleanliness arrangements.

On this occasion, a committee consisting of members of RCCI and ICCI was also formed in which three members from both chambers were represented.

The aim of the committee was to provide the maximum facilities to be provided to the business community and members of the twin city and the coordination will be strengthened.

Suggestions were also shared in the meeting regarding generating of energy from waste, recycling, elimination of smog, anti-dengue campaign and keeping the environment clean.

On this occasion, Group Leader RCCI Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Saroosh, Vice President Faisal Shahzad, Former Presidents and Executive members were also present.

The ICCI delegation included Senior Vice President Fahad Waheed, Vice President Engineer Azhar Islam Zafar, Zafar Bakhtawari, Khalid Javed, Ijaz Abbasi, former President Atif Ikram, Khalid Chaudhry, M. Saif, Chaudhry Naeem, Faizan Shahzad, Zahid Iqbal Chaudhry (Vehari Chamber), women members Parveen Khan, Munizeh Majid were included.