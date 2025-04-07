Rwandan High Commissioner in Islamabad Hosts Reception to Commemorate the 31st Anniversary of the Genocide Against the Tutsis

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Rwandan High Commission in Islamabad Ms.Fatou hosted a solemn and poignant reception to mark the 31st anniversary of the genocide against the Tutsi people in Rwanda. The event, held on April 7, 2025, brought together diplomats, dignitaries, and members of the Rwandan community in Pakistan to reflect on the tragic events that occurred in 1994, when an estimated 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were systematically killed in a span of just 100 days.

Additional Secretary (Africa) Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hamid Asghar Khan was the chief guest. He along with the high commissioner lit candles on the occasion.

The reception also served as a platform for international solidarity. Diplomats from several countries, including the United States, China, and Pakistan, attended the event to express their countries’ support for Rwanda’s post-genocide recovery and its continued efforts in the fight against genocide denial.

The 31st commemoration of the genocide against the Tutsis not only serves as a time to remember the lives lost but also as an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable journey Rwanda has made since 1994. The country has become a symbol of resilience, reconciliation, and nation-building, with its leadership firmly committed to creating a future where such atrocities are never repeated.

Rwanda’s journey is a testament to the power of forgiveness and the importance of building inclusive societies. The Rwandan government continues to work toward national unity through initiatives like the Gacaca courts, which allowed communities to participate in the process of justice and reconciliation, and the National Unity and Reconciliation Commission, which has focused on fostering social cohesion.

As Rwanda continues to forge ahead, its story serves as an inspiration to the world, reminding us that even in the darkest times, hope and renewal are possible.

The reception in Islamabad was a poignant reminder of the resilience of the Rwandan people and the importance of remembering the past to shape a better future for all.