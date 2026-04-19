Rwandan High Commissioner calls on Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani

MULTAN, APR 19 (DNA): Rwandan High Commissioner to Pakistan, Fatou Harerimana, visited Gilani House, where she was accorded a warm welcome by Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on the promotion of bilateral cooperation, matters of mutual interest, and the regional situation. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan–Rwanda relations at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani stated that the historic city of Multan is over 5,000 years old and holds a unique identity as the “City of Saints.” He highlighted Multan’s rich cultural heritage, Sufi traditions, historic shrines, and its world-famous blue pottery, which continues to attract global admiration.

He further said that Pakistan and Rwanda enjoy cordial relations and stressed the need for enhancing cooperation in diverse fields. He added that Pakistan places special importance on strengthening ties with African countries and aims to expand engagement through shared experiences. He also announced that a Pakistani delegation would soon visit Rwanda.

The Chairman noted that during his tenure as Minister for Tourism, significant steps were taken to promote tourism in South Punjab, including Multan, and that foreign tourists were provided foolproof security during his time as Prime Minister.

The Rwandan High Commissioner expressed her gratitude for the warm hospitality and said it was her first visit to Multan. She appreciated the city’s historical landmarks and praised its renowned blue pottery, calling her visit a memorable experience.

She also planted a sapling at Gilani House and showed keen interest in mango orchards and plantations.

In response, Chairman Gilani remarked that Multan’s mangoes were world-famous and highly appreciated globally.

Colonel Shyaka Kajugiro Ismail was also present during the meeting. Other attendees included Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Ahmed Mujtaba Gilani, Syed Abul Hassan Gilani,

Dr. Javed Siddiqui, Shahid Naseem Khokhar, Syed Hadi Gilani, Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Gilani, and Umair Khokhar.