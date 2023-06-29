Rwanda ‘remains committed’ to UK asylum deal despite court ruling

Kigali, June 29 (AFP/APP): The Rwandan government said Thursday it remained committed to a British plan to send asylum seekers to the African country despite a ruling by the UK’s Court of Appeal that the scheme was ‘unlawful’.

“Rwanda remains fully committed to making this partnership work,” government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo told AFP. “While this is ultimately a decision for the UK’s judicial system, we do take issue with the ruling that Rwanda is not a safe country for asylum seekers and refugees.”