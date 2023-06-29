Thursday, June 29, 2023
Rwanda ‘remains committed’ to UK asylum deal despite court ruling

| June 29, 2023

Kigali, June 29 (AFP/APP): The Rwandan government said Thursday it remained committed to a British plan to send asylum seekers to the African country despite a ruling by the UK’s Court of Appeal that the scheme was ‘unlawful’.

“Rwanda remains fully committed to making this partnership work,” government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo told AFP. “While this is ultimately a decision for the UK’s judicial system, we do take issue with the ruling that Rwanda is not a safe country for asylum seekers and refugees.”

