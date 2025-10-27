Rwanda, Pakistan to strengthen cooperation in skills and technology development

DNA

ISLAMABAD: In a move aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in skills development and technology, Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Fatou Harerimana, visited the Hazza Institute of Technology (HIT) in Islamabad on Monday.

The visit focused on exploring new avenues of collaboration in technical, vocational, and digital education (TVET) to empower youth and address unemployment through practical and market-relevant skills training.

High Commissioner Harerimana was received by Mr. Azhar Ikbal Sindhu, Managing Director of HIT, who briefed her on the institute’s internationally recognized Microdegree and TVET programs. These initiatives, he said, are designed to equip students with the expertise needed to excel in both local and global markets.

During their discussions, both sides emphasized the importance of knowledge exchange, institutional partnerships, and capacity building as key pillars of future cooperation.

The High Commissioner reaffirmed Rwanda’s commitment to deepening its educational and economic partnership with Pakistan, particularly in the fields of skills development, innovation, and technology transfer, as part of efforts to build a skilled and future-ready workforce.

The visit underscored the shared vision of Rwanda and Pakistan to promote education-driven economic growth and foster stronger people-to-people linkages between the two nations.