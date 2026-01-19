Rwanda, Pak vow to strengthen cooperation in education, IT
ISLAMABAD, JAN 19 /DNA/ – Ambassador Haririmana Fatou, High Commissioner of Rwanda to Pakistan, paid a courtesy call on Ms. Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training of Pakistan.
During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to further deepen Rwanda–Pakistan cooperation, particularly in the fields of information technology, nursing, health, artificial intelligence, skills development, and teacher training.
The discussions underscored the importance of building strong educational and professional linkages between the two countries, with a special emphasis on capacity building and knowledge exchange.
A key highlight of the meeting was the reaffirmation of their strong resolve to advance girls’ education, recognizing it as a cornerstone of inclusive and sustainable development. Both officials agreed that empowering women through education is essential for driving social progress and economic growth.
The meeting reflects the growing partnership between Rwanda and Pakistan, as both nations seek to collaborate in areas that can uplift communities and strengthen human capital.
