Rwanda National Liberation Day celebrated

ISLAMABAD, JUL 4 /DNA/ – A grand ceremony was held at Islamabad Serena Hotel to mark Rwanda’s National Liberation Day, with Chief Guest Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori, and Rwandan High Commissioner Harerimana Fatou leading the celebrations.

The event featured a cake-cutting ceremony, symbolizing the strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Rwanda. Dignitaries, diplomats, and officials attended the function, highlighting mutual cooperation and shared values.