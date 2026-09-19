Rwanda a gateway to the wider African market

High Commissioner Harerimana Fatou said the Investment Forum represented a broader effort to transform Rwanda-Pakistan relations into a stronger partnership in trade; Hamid Asghar Khan to lead the delegation

Saifullah Ansar/DNA

ISLAMABAD, SEP 19: The Rwanda High Commission in Pakistan hosted a press conference to announce the upcoming visit of a Pakistani business delegation to Kigali for the Rwanda-Pakistan Investment Forum, being held from 23–25 September 2026.

The press conference was addressed by H.E. Harerimana Fatou, High Commissioner of Rwanda to Pakistan, followed by remarks from Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan, Patron-in-Chief, Pakistan Africa Economic Council (PAC).

The delegation comprises representatives of Pakistan’s business and investment community and will engage with Rwandan government institutions, business leaders, investors and private-sector representatives to explore opportunities for trade, investment, joint ventures and business partnerships. A key milestone of the visit will be the signing of a Bilateral Trade Agreement between Rwanda and Pakistan, marking an important step towards strengthening the institutional framework for bilateral trade.

High Commissioner Harerimana Fatou said the Investment Forum represented a broader effort to transform Rwanda-Pakistan relations into a stronger partnership in trade, investment, technology, manufacturing and business-to-business cooperation.

She highlighted Rwanda as a gateway to the wider African market, encouraging Pakistani companies to view Rwanda not only as a market but as a destination for investment, production, joint ventures and regional expansion.

She further described the signing of the Rwanda-Pakistan Bilateral Trade Agreement during the Forum as a milestone in strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan, Patron In Chief, Pakistan Africa Economic Council, described the Pakistan-Rwanda Investment Forum as an important initiative at a time when Africa, particularly East Africa and Rwanda, is emerging as a growing destination for global investment.

He highlighted Rwanda’s peace, stability, competitive operating environment, skilled workforce and investor-friendly policies, noting the opportunities these offer to Pakistani businesses. He said the participation of a 15–16-member Pakistani delegation from PAC would help explore avenues for trade, investment and employment, including greater opportunities for Pakistan’s skilled youth.

Rwanda High Commission expressed confidence that the visit of the Pakistani business delegation will further strengthen business-to-business engagement and economic cooperation between Rwanda and Pakistan, while opening new avenues for investment and mutually beneficial partnerships.