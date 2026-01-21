Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine: authorities

KYIV, JAN 21: Overnight Russian strikes on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig killed two people and injured a woman, authorities said Wednesday, while officials in Russia said a drone strike by Ukraine had wounded 11.

“A 77-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman were killed. A 53-year-old woman was wounded” in the Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rig, said Oleksandr Ganzha, the head of the regional military administration, in a statement posted on Telegram.

The missile and drone attack also damaged several buildings, he added.

Kryvyi Rig, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the frontline and the hometown of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, has been frequently targeted by Russian strikes since Moscow launched its February 2022 invasion.

The head of Russia’s Adygea Republic in the country’s southwest, meanwhile, said a Ukrainian drone strike overnight ignited a fire at a residential building and parking lot in Takhtamukaysky district, outside the city of Krasnodar.

“According to updated information, 11 people were wounded, nine of whom were hospitalised, including two children,” the official, Murat Kumpilov, posted on Telegram.

The region, which sits near the strategically important Black Sea and Sea of Azov, is a frequent target of Ukrainian strikes.

Ukraine says its strikes target the oil- and gas-industry infrastructure that Russia depends on to finance its offensive.