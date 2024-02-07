Russian Senator Chizhov meets FM Jilani

ISLAMABAD, FEB 7 (DNA) – Senator Vladmir Chizhov, Head of the Pakistan-Russia Friendship Group of the Russian Federation Council, called on Foreign Minister Jalil Jilani today. Senator Chizhov is visiting Pakistan as an International Observer for the general elections being held tomorrow.

The Foreign Minister underscored Pakistan’s commitment to free and fair elections and explained the electoral process and security arrangements for a peaceful and transparent elections. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen Pakistan-Russia bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.