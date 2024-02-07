Russian Senator Chizhov meets FM Jilani
ISLAMABAD, FEB 7 (DNA) – Senator Vladmir Chizhov, Head of the Pakistan-Russia Friendship Group of the Russian Federation Council, called on Foreign Minister Jalil Jilani today. Senator Chizhov is visiting Pakistan as an International Observer for the general elections being held tomorrow.
The Foreign Minister underscored Pakistan’s commitment to free and fair elections and explained the electoral process and security arrangements for a peaceful and transparent elections. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen Pakistan-Russia bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.
Related News
Mohtasib provides relief of Rs 4.898 billion: report
While briefing the President, the Federal Ombudsman highlighted the role and performance of the institution.Read More
Raoof Hasan urges people to remember Khan on Feb 8 fighting battle of Pakistan’s dignity
DNA ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan Raoof Hasan has called uponRead More
Comments are Closed