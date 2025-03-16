Russian Navy Flotilla arrives in Karachi for goodwill visit

KARACHI, MAR 16: /DNA/ – A Russian Navy Flotilla, comprising frigates RFS REZKIY and RFS ALDAR TSYDENZHAPOV, along with medium sea tanker RFS PECHENGA, arrived in Karachi for a goodwill visit from 15 to 18 March 2025.

Upon arrival, the Russian warships were accorded a warm welcome by officials of the Pakistan Navy, along with the Russian Consul General and Defence Attaché.

During the port call, the crew of the visiting ships will engage in professional discussions with Pakistan Navy personnel and participate in bilateral ship visits. Furthermore, Russian and Pakistani naval ships will conduct joint exercises aimed at enhancing interoperability and maritime cooperation.

Regular port visits and joint exercises between Pakistan Navy and Russian Navy continue to strengthen bilateral ties, deepen naval collaboration, and foster mutual trust.

The visit of Russian Flotilla marks a significant milestone in maritime diplomacy, reinforcing security and defence cooperation between the two nations.