Russian missile attack on Ukraine

TOKYO/KYIV, 19 MAY (DNA) — A Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Pryluky, some 150 kilometers east of Kyiv, killed two people and wounded over a dozen on Tuesday, local officials said. “At around 10:00 am, the Russians struck the center of Pryluky with a ballistic missile,” said Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernigiv region. “It is already known that two people have been killed. At least 17 are wounded, including a 14-year-old child,” he added.

Russia meanwhile has downed a drone headed for ‌Moscow, ‌city Mayor ‌Sergei ⁠Sobyanin said on ⁠the Telegram messaging app ⁠on ‌Tuesday. Emergency ‌services have ‌been deployed ‌to the area ‌where the drone has ⁠fallen, the ⁠post added.

Separately, Ukrainian drones attacked Russia’s Yaroslavl region northeast of Moscow on Tuesday, Governor Mikhail ‌Yevrayev ‌said on ‌the ⁠Telegram messaging app, ⁠warning drivers to steer away from the ⁠capital ‌or use ‌alternative routes. Russia has ‌downed ‌a number of Ukraine drones ‌heading toward Moscow, the city’s Mayor ⁠Sergei ⁠Sobyanin said on Telegram earlier in the day.

MALE, Maldives: Finnish divers on Tuesday recovered the bodies of two of the four remaining Italians who died deep inside an underwater cave in an atoll in the Maldives, an official said. The bodies were located on Monday, when searches resumed after being suspended following the death of a local military diver during a perilous mission to try to reach them.

Five Italian divers went missing on Thursday, with one of the bodies recovered earlier. The plan is to recover the remaining two bodies on Wednesday. The announcement that two bodies were recovered on Tuesday was made by presidential spokesperson Mohamed Hussain Shareef.

Maldives government spokesman Ahmed Shaam had earlier said that the three Finnish divers would retrieve the bodies, which were lying at a depth of around 60 meters. The legal depth for recreational diving in the Maldives is 30 meters. The government of the Indian Ocean island nation on Monday said that the bodies were spotted in the innermost part of the cave by the three Finnish diving experts, supported by the Maldives police and the military.

“As was previously thought, the four bodies were found inside the cave, not only inside the cave, but well inside the cave into the third segment of the cave, which is the largest part,” Shaam said. He said that the four bodies were found “pretty much together.” — DNA