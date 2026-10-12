Russian interior minister arrives in Pakistan

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD: Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokolstev arrived in Pakistan on Monday and would hold “important meetings” with the leadership here, according to a statement by the interior ministry.

The statement said Kolokolstev was undertaking the four-day visit at the invitation of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, marking the first instance of a Russian interior minister visiting Pakistan.

Kolokolstev was received by Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry upon his arrival in Islamabad, it added.

During his stay in Pakistan, the Russian interior minister would participate in “important discussions” on strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing mutual cooperation, and would also hold key meetings with the country’s leadership, the statement said.

Earlier, in January, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said Moscow’s relations with Pakistan were “genuinely mutually beneficial” and that it maintained close ties with Islamabad.

“We maintain close cooperation with Pakistan, a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the largest regional organisation in terms of economic, technological, and human potential. Russia-Pakistan relations are genuinely mutually beneficial,” the Embassy of Russia in Pakistan quoted President Putin as saying.

Last July, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk called Pakistan and Russia “natural allies”, stressing that Putin viewed Islamabad as an important strategic partner in the areas of economy and energy.

In recent years, Pakistan and Russia have significantly strengthened their economic ties, driven by mutual necessity. Following Western sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict, Moscow turned toward new energy outlets, while Islamabad simultaneously sought more affordable fuel sources to reduce national import expenses.